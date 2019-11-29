RANCHO MIRAGE — Durante el pasado fin de semana, los Linces de Brawley obtuvieron el segundo lugar en el Clásico de Rancho Mirage Tipoff.
Los norteños terminaron con tres triunfos y una derrota en el torneo.
Vencieron a Yucca Valley, Palo Verde y a los anfitriones de Rancho Mirage.
Sin embargo, los felinos cayeron en el último encuentro ante el Valle de Víctor por marcador de 79-59.
Los jugadores de duodécimo grado, Oscar González y Charles Smith, fueron nombrados al equipo ideal del torneo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.