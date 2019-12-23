LAS VEGAS — Luchadores del equipo varonil de la Preparatoria de Imperial consiguieron el undécimo lugar en el Torneo Clásico realizado en esta ciudad.
El equipo local contendió con otros 64 equipos participantes.
En lo individual, Naythan Galbiso consiguió el tercer sitio en las 108 libras, Christopher Guizar el séptimo en las 115 libras, Paul Ortiz el quinto en 162 libras y Wolfgang Horner el cuarto en las 285 libras.
