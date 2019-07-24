Varios peleadores locales obtuvieron cinturones durante el Torneo Relámpago Joseph Landeros realizado en Mexicali el pasado fin de semana.
Del Club La Familia Boxing los ganadores fueron Martín “Titita” Martínez, Brianda “Guerrerita” Guerrero, Lizbeth Oceguera, Nayra “Yaya” Oceguera y José “Scooby” Briseño.
Del Club Sparta, los triunfadores son Rogelio “El Compita” Soto, Manuel Serrano, Aleena Arévalos, Josué Cortez, Samy Cosío y Alfredo Vásquez Díaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.