HOLTVILLE — El equipo femenil de voleibol de esta ciudad se coronó la noche de este viernes como campeón de la División 4 de la Sección San Diego de la Federación Interescolástica de California.
Las Vikingas derrotaron en la final seccional a las Osas de High Tech de Chula Vista en cinco episodios.
Los marcadores fueron 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 21-25 y 18-16.
En el cotejo, grandes actuaciones registraron las jugadoras Litzy Velarde, Abby Garewal, Ella Hoyt, Audrey Lucio y Orian Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.