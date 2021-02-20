Un incendio fue reportado este sábado en el Valle Imperial.
De acuerdo al Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial, el incendio se registró hace unos minutos.
El fuego se registró cerca de la esquina de los caminos Drew y Lyons, al sur del poblado de Seeley y al noroeste del Cerro del Centinela.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, el incendio cubre una extensión de 60 acres, equivalentes a unas 24 hectáreas.
Las autoridades señalaron que el incendio ha continuado su expansión.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.