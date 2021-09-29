HOLTVILLE — Un incendio registrado el sábado por la tarde en el 751 de Calle Circle Drive dejó una residencia destruida, indican registros radiales del condado.
El incendio fue reportado por primera vez al 911 alrededor de la 1 de la tarde.
Los bomberos de Holtville respondieron primero al lugar de los hechos y solicitaron asistencia con la segunda alarma alrededor de la 1:25 de la tarde.
Un jefe de batallón del Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial y los camiones de bomberos 1 y 2 de la agencia acudieron también al lugar.
Todos los bomberos del Condado fueron liberados del incidente alrededor de las 2:53 de la tarde.
