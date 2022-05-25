CALEXICO — El concejo municipal de Calexico reanudará su reunión presupuestaria del tercer trimestre este miércoles a las 6:30 de la tarde.
En la reunión del concejo del 18 de mayo, este punto estaba pendiente.
Según el concejal Raúl Ureña, el objetivo es educar a la comunidad, incluirlos en la toma de decisiones sobre este tema y ayudar a los concejales a tomar las mejores decisiones con el presupuesto.
Ureña invitó a la comunidad a asistir a la reunión, los asistentes pueden participar electrónicamente a través de Zoom y vía telefónica.
