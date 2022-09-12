IMPERIAL ㅡ El Banco de Alimentos de Imperial está buscando artistas locales para exhibir su trabajo en su próximo evento Imperial Valley Palate, Palette y Pallet el 27 de octubre.
La agencia compartió el martes que las entradas pueden incluir acuarelas, acrílicos, pinturas al óleo, cerámica, esculturas, fotografía. , y piezas de técnica mixta.
Las tarifas de inscripción son de 20 dólares por artista y deben registrarse antes del 1 de octubre; cada uno recibirá un boleto para el evento de cortesía valorado en 25 dólares.
Para obtener más información, visite IVP3.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.