EL CENTRO — Una reunión de comerciantes de esta ciudad se llevará a cabo a las 10 de la mañana del martes en las instalaciones de la Cámara de Comercio de El Centro ubicadas al sur de la Calle Cuarta.
El propósito de la reunión es discutir temas relacionados con el distrito comercial de la zona centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.