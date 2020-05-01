El secretario de Salud del Estado, Dr. Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico, dio este viernes una actualización del avance del COVID-19 en Baja California.
Suman a la fecha, mil 646 casos positivos (69 nuevos casos en el lapso de un día), 244 defunciones y 224 pacientes recuperados.
Detalló Pérez Rico que los pacientes que "dieron positivo", en la distribución por municipio, dan los siguientes datos: Tijuana, 912; Mexicali,602; Ensenada, 42; Tecate, 67; Playas de Rosarito,18; y San Quintín/Vicente Guerrero, 5.
En lo que respecta a las defunciones: Tijuana, 170; Mexicali, 58; Ensenada, 7; Tecate, 5; Playas de Rosarito,3 y San Quintín, 1.
