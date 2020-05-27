MEXICALI — Un artista local ha creado un mural en honor del personal médico que ha salvado vidas afectadas por el Coronavirus de 2019.
El mural, llamado “Nutriendo Héroes”, apoya el movimiento del mismo nombre que ayuda al personal de salud a recibir comidas completas, balanceadas y gratuitas.
El movimiento ha recibido el apoyo de políticos y miembros de la comunidad en general.
La obra fue creada por el artista plástico Marco Miranda, quien plasmó el mural para recordar por siempre a quienes ayudaron a superar la pandemia del Coronavirus.
