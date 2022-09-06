CALEXICO ㅡ En las paredes del parque Kennedy Gardens, se encuentra un colorido mural, realizado por los artistas Jesús Fino y Sergio Ojeda.
El arte reflejado en una parte del mural honra a los trabajadores del campo.
Este mural fue un esfuerzo de la organización comunitaria local, Calexico Needs Change, para embellecer los parques de la ciudad.
También han agregado bibliotecas comunitarias donde los lugareños pueden pedir prestado o tomar un libro gratis.
