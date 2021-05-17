BRAWLEY — Una nueva biblioteca de pequeño tamaño fue creada al poniente de esta ciudad.
La biblioteca está ubicada en la esquina de Avenida Rio Vista norte y Calle Adler oeste. Las tres máquinas que componen la biblioteca están instaladas en el exterior de una residencia y están abiertas al público para llevar un libro y dejar un libro.
Las máquinas eran anteriormente máquinas expendedoras de periódicos del Denver Post y fueron renovadas para contener los libros.
La empresa con sede en Denver que hizo la restauración, Circulation Warehouse, anunció en su cuenta de Instagram que la biblioteca se instaló el pasado lunes 10 de mayo.
La biblioteca, que es gratuita, se llama Biblioteca de Rio Vista. Se divide en selecciones de clubes de lectura, favoritos de jóvenes y libros ilustrados.
Según el sitio de internet Little Free Library, esta es la segunda biblioteca pequeña en Brawley, ya que hay otra en Calle D poniente.
