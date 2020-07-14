SACRAMENTO — La presidenta del Partido Republicano de California, Jessica Millán Patterson, criticó la decisión del Gobernador por el cierre de negocios en decenas de condados.
“El gobernador Newsom nuevamente le ha fallado a los californianos. La orientación sobre la apertura de escuelas perjudicará aún más a los escolares de California y las pequeñas empresas que alimentan nuestra economía”, agregó.
Millán Patterson consideró que el fracaso de aceptar la responsabilidad y proporcionar la dirección para ayudar al estado a navegar esta crisis muestra que claramente no es el líder que California necesita.
“Ha demostrado sus verdaderos colores, y simplemente no está a la altura de la tarea. Los californianos merecen algo mejor”, agregó.
