El actor Jon Bernthal, quien interpretó el papel de The Punisher en la serie de Marvel del mismo nombre, cruzó por el retén de la Patrulla Fronteriza de la Carretera 111, según informó el Sector El Centro de la corporación estadounidense este martes.
De acuerdo al sector, el también actor de The Walking Dead, The Wolf of Wall Street, Daredevil y Sicario, aprovechó el momento para conversar con los agentes federales y tomarse fotos.
