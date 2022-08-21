CALEXICO — El asambleísta Eduardo García compartió en las redes sociales una nueva adición a Food 4 Less: la instalación del Now Kiosk del DMV.
Según García, esto aumenta la accesibilidad al servicio del DMV en el Valle Imperial.
El proyecto sigue a la apertura de una oficina de campo actualizada más grande del DMV en Brawley y la instalación de un kiosko del DMV en la tienda Vons de El Centro.
