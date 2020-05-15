EL CENTRO — El vehículo de una persona resultó dañado luego de que un individuo quien era perseguido por la Patrulla Fronteriza impactó el automóvil.
El incidente ocurrió a las 10:30 de la mañana de este miércoles 13 de mayo en el 780 de Avenida El Centro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el vehículo afectado era un Toyota SC, color púrpura, modelo 2007.
La unidad afectada se encontraba estacionada durante el choque.
El sospechoso circulaba en un Chrysler 200, modelo 2015, color negro, el cual sufrió daños moderados en la parte frontal.
El Chrysler fue remolcado por grúa.
El Toyota registró daños mayores en la parte trasera.
