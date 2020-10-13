TIJUANA — En aislamiento y atendiendo las indicaciones médicas para mejorar su salud se encuentra el Secretario de Cultura, Pedro Ochoa Palacio, quien la semana pasada resultó positivo a Sars-CoV-2, virus que ocasiona la enfermedad Covid-19.
En un comunicado, el gobierno estatal informó que, con base al reporte médico dado a conocer por el Secretario de Salud, Alonso Pérez Rico, el Secretario de Cultura, Ochoa Palacio está enfrentando la enfermedad en su modalidad leve, tiene síntomas mínimos, está saturando por arriba de 95 por ciento.
La Secretaría de Cultura de Baja California indicó que su titular se mantiene aislado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.