MEXICALI —La Presidente de la Mesa Directiva del Congreso del Estado, Eva Gricelda Rodríguez, resultó positiva a una prueba de covid-19, por lo que permanece en resguardo en su casa.
La legisladora local dijo haber empezado a presentar síntomas y es cuando decide hacerse la prueba.
La mañana de este lunes resultó positiva al padecimiento.
Con motivo de la pandemia, la Presidente de la Mesa Directiva ha encabezado el debate parlamentario de manera virtual en las sesiones de pleno.
La ex panista dijo sentirse bien de salud aunque con algunos síntomas leves.
