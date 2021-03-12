EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue citada a comparecer ante las autoridades en fechas próximas luego de presuntamente ser sorprendida al conducir un vehículo en estado de ebriedad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 3:39 de la madrugada de este jueves 11 de marzo en la esquina de Calle Sexta y Calle Aurora.
La sospechosa, quien fue identificada como Eileen Valdez, de 21 años, fue detenida en el lugar por un agente de la policía de El Centor.
La sospechosa fue citada a comparecer por conducir un vehículo en aparente estado de ebriedad y manejar con un nivel de alcohol superior al permitido por ley.
La conductora fue enviada a su residencia, situada sobre Calle Sexta.
