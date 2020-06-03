CALEXICO — Dos internos del Centro de Detención Regional Imperial recientemente dieron positivo al COVID19, informó el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas.
Posteriormente, todos los detenidos fueron notificados, y los que vivían en la misma unidad de vivienda fueron puestos en cuarentena durante 14 días, dijo un portavoz de Management & Training Corp., empresa operadora del lugar.
Hasta la fecha, un total de nueve empleados de MTC han dado positivo, y seis de ellos han regresado a trabajar.
Los dos detenidos se encuentran entre el total de 754 detenidos que dieron positivo por el virus bajo custodia de ICE en todo el país, informó el ICE.
En total, la agencia tenía 25 mil 911 personas bajo su custodia a partir del 23 de mayo.
Desde el domingo, un total de 2 mil 781 detenidos han sido analizados para detectar COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.