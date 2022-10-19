MIAMI — El peleador de El Centro, Henry Beltrán, salió victorioso en su debut dentro de las artes marciales mixtas.
El luchador oriundo del Valle Imperial venció a su rival, Javier Valdebenito, con un nocaut técnico al lanzar una patada en el primer episodio con 1:42 minutos.
La pelea se celebró el pasado sábado 15 de octubre y fue organizada por Combate Global.
