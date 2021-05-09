EL CENTRO — Un cargamento de 268 libras de metanfetamina fueron confiscadas luego de una infracción de tránsito gracias al apoyo de un agente canino.
Oficiales de la policia de El Centro realizaron el pasado 6 de mayo el decomiso, informó la corporación.
En primera instancia, los agentes detuvieron a un automovilista por circular a exceso de velocidad.
El agente que detuvo al conductor notó que en el vehículo había varias bolsas que presuntamente contenían droga.
Ante esto, el oficial solicitó apoyo del agente Jax para olfatear el vehículo.
El agente canino alertó de forma positiva sobre la presencia de metanfetamina en el vehículo.
El conductor fue arrestado y acusado por traslado de una sustancia controlada.
