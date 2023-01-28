EL CENTRO — Agentes de la policia de El Centro decomisaron un vehículo a un conductor por manejar a exceso de velocidad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 7:36 de la tarde en la cuadra marcada con los números 700 de la Avenida Adams.
De acuerdo a registros policiales, el conductor manejaba a exceso de velocidad e ignoró una señal de tránsito.
El vehículo, un Acura TL, modelo 2006, color blanco, de cuatro puertas, fue removido del lugar con ayuda de una empresa de grúas.
El conductor fue citado a comparecer por participar en una carrera, ignorar un señalamiento de tránsito y conducir a exceso de velocidad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.