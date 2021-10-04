SAN LUIS, Arizona — Agentes de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras decomisaron 126 libras de metanfetamina y otras 34 de polvo de fentanilo, informó el CBP.
En su cuenta de Twitter, la agencia reportó que el incidente ocurrió en la Garita de San Luis, Arizona.
Las autoridades agregaron que el valor de la droga alcanza los 4.3 millones de dólares.
Sobre el decomiso no hubo mayores detalles disponibles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.