CALEXICO — El conductor de un vehículo fue sorprendido en un puerto fronterizo de Calexico en presunta posesión de decenas de libras de droga.
David Salazar, Director de Puertos Fronterizos en el Valle Imperial, informó en Twitter que los agentes federales hallaron dentro de un vehículo 42 libras de fentanilo, 10 libras de metanfetamina y cerca de tres libras de heroína.
La droga iba oculta dentro del tanque de combustible del vehículo.
