CALEXICO — Elementos de Protección de Aduanas y Fronteras asignados al puerto fronterizo de la Zona Centro de Calexico incautaron un cargamento de metanfetamina líquida.
El director del puerto fronterizo, David Salazar, informó que el valor de la droga asciende a 612 mil dólares.
El funcionario dio a conocer que la droga fue localizada en el interior del tanque para combustible de un vehículo marca Ford.
De acuerdo a las autoridades, un oficial de la agencia notó ciertas discrepancias en el vehículo, por lo cual el conductor fue enviado a revisión secundaria.
Un agente canino logró dar con el lugar donde se encontraba la droga.
En total, las autoridades incautaron 226 libras de la droga.
