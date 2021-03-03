EL CENTRO — Un vehículo fue incautado por elementos de la policía local la tarde del pasado lunes 1 de marzo debido a presuntas violaciones al Código Vehicular.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró minutos antes de las 5 de la tarde en la esquina de Avenida Waterman y calle Main.
La policía informó que el conductor de un Hyundai Amanti, color blanco, fue impactado por un Continental, color negro.
De acuerdo a los reportes, la policía decomisó el vehículo Hyundai, modelo 2008, color negro, de cuatro puertas y con placas de California, el cual fue remolcado por una empresa de servicios de grúas.
La policía emitió un citatorio al automovilista identificado como Eric Urrutia por conducir bajo el influjo del alcohol.
