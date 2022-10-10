EL CENTRO — Un accidente automovilístico registrado la mañana del sábado 10 de octubre dejó dos personas heridas.
El percance se registró a las 8:48 de la mañana en la esquina de Avenida Adams y Calle Lotus.
En el accidente participaron el conductor de una Toyota Tacoma, color blanco, y el de un Nissan Altima, color gris.
Al lugar acudió personal de las ambulancias AMR para atender a los afectados, indican registros policiacos.
El accidente causó daños a un poste de servicios públicos.
Los dos vehículos fueron remolcados del lugar por servicios de grúas.
Los reportes no indican si los heridos fueron trasladados al hospital.
