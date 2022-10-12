EL CENTRO — Dos personas resultaron heridas al mediodía de este martes 11 de octubre luego de un accidente registrado en la esquina de Calle Cuarta y Avenida Commercial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 12:08 de mediodía.
En el accidente participaron los conductores de un Honda, color gris, y un Chevrolet Silverado, color blanco.
Al menos uno de los pasajeros de un vehículo presentaba una lesión en la cabeza, por lo cual fueron enviados paramédicos de las ambulancias AMR.
De acuerdo a los registros, del lugar fueron removidos los vehículos por dos compañías de grúas.
