EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo y su acompañante resultaron heridos después de que la unidad se estrellara contra una pared la noche del miércoles, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió en la cuadra 800 de la Calle Danenberg Drive poniente, indican registros radiales del condado.
El vehículo, un Nissan Sentra, color gris, chocó contra una pared que estaba afuera de una residencia en la esquina de Danenberg y camino Clark.
El incidente se informó al 911 alrededor de las 11:57 de la noche.
