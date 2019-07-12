EL CENTRO — Un accidente protagonizado por dos vehículos fue registrado la tarde de este jueves 11 de julio en El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió a las 2:13 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado.
En el percance participaron un vehículo Honda Civic, color negro, y un Hyundai Elantra, color café.
Al sitio acudieron paramédicos del sistema de ambulancias AMR, debido a que una de los involucrados en el accidente sufrió dolor tras el impacto automovilístico.
La policía agregó que uno de los vehículos registraba daños severos del lado del conductor.
El otro vehículo registro daños moderados en la parte frontal.
La persona herida fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
