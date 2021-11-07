EL CENTRO — Poco más de mil 500 clientes en Distrito de Irrigación de Imperial permanecieron sin servicio eléctrico durante algunas horas debido a un apagón registrado en la Ciudad de Calipatria.
El distrito informó alrededor de las 5 de la madrugada de este domingo 7 de noviembre la interrupción del servicio de energía eléctrica en la ciudad del norte del condado.
Dos horas más tarde, el distrito aseguró haber reconectado a todos los clientes que se vieron afectados.
