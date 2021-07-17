EL CENTRO — Varias personas resultaron heridas luego de haber participado en un accidente tipo carambola en esta ciudad.
El incidente se registró a la 1:31 de la tarde de este 16 de julio en la esquina de Dogwood y Brighton.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, personal de ambulancias y bomberos acudieron al sitio para atender a los heridos.
En el accidente se vieron involucrados un Chrysler 300, color blanco, un Nissan Versa, color plata y una camioneta Buick color blanco.
Según los reportes, en el accidente hubo al menos dos personas heridas.
Del lugar fue retirado por servicio de grúas la camioneta Buick.
Los reportes no indican que los lesionados hubiesen sido trasladados a un hospital.
