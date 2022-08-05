EL CENTRO — Matt Dessert, oficial del Distrito de Control de la Contaminación del Aire del Condado de Imperial, anunció su retiro a partir del jueves.
El funcionario ocupó el cargo desde enero de 2017.
La junta del condado nombró a Belén León-López para que se desempeñe como oficial interina del distrito a partir del 5 de agosto.
El Distrito de Contaminación del Aire es responsable de regular las fuentes estacionarias de contaminación del aire dentro del Condado de Imperial a través de permisos y normas locales para proteger la salud y la calidad de vida de los residentes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.