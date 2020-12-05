EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue lesionado con un arma punzocortante la madrugada de este sábado luego de haberse registrado un conflicto entre una pareja.
El incidente fue reportado a las 12:38 de la madrugada de este 5 de diciembre en el 117 de la Calle Driftwood Drive.
De acuerdo al reporte de la policía, el afectado fue lesionado con una navaja en el estómago.
Según la denuncia, Jason Kramer, de 31 años y Joann Flores, de 37 años, tuvieron una discusión horas antes.
El hermano de la mujer, quien fue identificado como Juan Carlos Ramirez, de 25 años de edad, descubrió lo ocurrido y acudió al domicilio de Kramer.
En el lugar, Ramirez presuntamente lesionó al ahora herido con un cuchillo para luego huir en un vehículo desconocido.
Socorristas trasladaron al herido al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro, para luego ser enviado vía aérea a otro hospital.
