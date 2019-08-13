CALEXICO — Daños en la cochera de una residencia fue el saldo de un incendio registrado el sábado 10 de agosto, informó el Departamento de Bomberos de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a la agencia, el incidente se registró sobre la cuadra marcada con los números 1100 de la Calle Paseo de su Majestad.
A pesar de la gravedad del incidente, los bomberos lograron mantener el fuego dentro de la cochera y extinguirlo de forma rápida para evitar su propagación al resto de la vivienda.
La cochera solamente registró daños por el incendio y el humo.
Las autoridades no registraron personas heridas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.