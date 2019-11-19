Un incendio registrado la mañana de este martes ha dejado como saldo daños en tres residencias.
El Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial informó que el incidente se registró en la cuadra marcada con los números 100 de la Calle Desert Shores Drive.
De acuerdo a los reportes, tres residencias y un vehículo resultaron dañados.
Además, varias familias quedaron desplazadas por el siniestro.
Personal de la Cruz Roja acudió al lugar para dar auxilio a los afectados.
Las autoridades negaron que en el incidente se haya registrado persona herida alguna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.