EL CENTRO — Un hombre acudió al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro luego de recibir un disparo frente a una residencia ubicada en la cuadra 600 de Avenida Euclid el miércoles por la tarde, según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de la 1:20 de la tarde.
Según la víctima, un grupo de cuatro personas a pie se le acercó en la residencia. Una persona del grupo disparó un tiro y el grupo salió corriendo del lugar.
La víctima se trasladó por sí mismo al hospital para recibir tratamiento por una sola herida de bala.
Los oficiales recuperaron un casquillo frente a la residencia donde ocurrió el tiroteo.
Las autoridades no detuvieron a ningún sospechoso.
Sin embargo, los oficiales del ECPD incautaron un Dodge Charger, modelo 2007, color azul, alrededor de las 4 de la tarde y remolcaron el vehículo, ya que creían que estaba relacionado con el tiroteo.
