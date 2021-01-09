EL CENTRO — Una persona fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro luego de presuntamente haberse volcado en un vehículo.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a la 1:20 de la madrugada de este viernes 8 de enero en la esquina de Avenida Dogwood y Avenida Ross.
Según los reportes, en el accidente se vio involucrado un Toyota Yaris, color blanco, de cuatro puertas.
Una persona reportó a la policía que su amiga había resultado lesionada durante el percance.
Elementos de las ambulancias AMR acudieron al auxilio de la herida.
Personal del Alguacil del Condado también colaboró en el accidente.
La herida fue identificada como Jasmin González, de 16 años.
El automóvil era conducido por quien fue identificado como Sylvester Rentería, de 22 años.
La joven fue trasladada al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro para ser atendida por las heridas que sufrió.
El automóvil fue confiscado por la policía.
