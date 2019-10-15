HOLTVILLE — Al menos seis personas resultaron lesionadas después de la volcadura de un vehículo, registrada a las 7 de la tarde del domingo cerca de la autopista 115 y la autopista Evan Hewes, según los registros de llamadas de la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
Al menos tres ambulancias fueron solicitadas en el lugar para trasladar a los lesionados a los hospitales, según los registros.
