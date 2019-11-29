EL CENTRO — Ramón Pacheco, 31 años de edad fue denunciado por presuntamente circular un vehículo Chevrolet de manera errática y sin luces.
El incidente fue reportado la tarde del miércoles 27 de noviembre, de acuerdo a registros policiacos.
Inicialmente se reportó al conductor de un vehículo color blanco hacia el oriente sobre Avenida Adams, rumbo a Calle Cuarta.
Posteriormente, el vehículo fue ubicado en la cuadra 600 de Calle Main.
El vehículo, que posteriormente fue identificado como un GMC Sierra, fue detenido en Calle Sexta.
En el lugar fue detenido Ramón Pacheco, quien fue multado y citado a comparecer ante las autoridades por violaciones al Código Vehicular.
El vehículo, una camioneta GMC Sierra, modelo 2014, registraba daños en las luces del lado del copiloto y en el cofre.
La unidad fue confiscada y remolcada por una compañía de Imperial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.