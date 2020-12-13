EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien presuntamente impactó su vehículo la madrugada de este domingo en aparente estado de ebriedad fue citado a comparecer ante las autoridades y puesto en libertad.
El incidente se registró a las 3:19 de la madrugada de este 13 de diciembre en la esquina de Calle Driftwood y Calle Willow Drive.
El sospechoso, quien circulaba en un Scion, color negro, modelo 2013, impactó un Cadillac, color plateado, que se encontraba esdtacionado en el lugar, indican registros policiacos.
Al lugar acudió el servicio de grúas para remolcar los vehículos.
El presunto responsable fue identificado como Ralph Anthony Ochoa, de 27 años de edad.
