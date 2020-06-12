EL CENTRO — El Departamento del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial se negó a recibir a una persona quien había sido detenida por agredir a otro.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió cerca de la medianoche del jueves 11 de junio en el Motel 6, localizado en el 395 de la Calle Smoketree Drive.
Según los reportes, el detenido había sido sometido con un arma de descargas eléctricas.
La policía contactó al Alguacil para trasladar al detenido, pero la corporación del Condado se negó a recibirlo.
Las autoridades contactaron a otras agencias, que también se negaron a recibir al detenido, quien fue identificado como Ramón Pestano.
Al final, la policía dejó en libertad al detenido, quien fue citado a comparecer eventualmente.
