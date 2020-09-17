EL CENTRO — Un hombre quien era buscado por contar con una orden de aprehensión por el delito de manejar con una licencia suspendida fue localizado y posteriormente liberado en esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 9:52 de la mañana del lunes 14 de septiembre, cuando el mismo sospechoso acudió a la comandancia de Calle Undécima para entregarse.
El sospechoso fue identificado como Jason Allen Brooks, de 51 años de edad.
Las autoridades emitieron un citatorio contra el individuo, a quien se le impuso una fianza de 2 mil 500 dólares, emitida por el Juez Poli Flores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.