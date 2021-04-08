EL CENTRO — Un hombre de 21 años quien era buscado por agresión física violenta, manufactura de armas, posesión de municiones y posesión de metanfetamina fue dejado en libertad por la policía local.
Al individuo le fue emitido un citatorio.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 3:16 de la tarde del martes 6 de abril en el Hotel Classic Inn, ubicado en el 850 al poniente de Avenida Adams.
El detenido fue identificado por las autoridades como Eduardo Vidal.
El sospechoso fue detenido y esposado durante su detención.
Las autoridades descubrieron que el sospechoso contaba con varias órdenes de arresto, por las cuales se le había impuesto una fianza de 5 mil dólars.
