EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue señalada por su marido luego de presuntamente haber bofeteado a un varón, indican registros policiacos.
El incidente se registró a las 4:36 de la tarde en un sitio no revelado.
La detenida fue identificada como Aracely Cervantes, de 29 años de edad.
El quejoso, identificado como Juan Sánchez, de 40 años, dijo a las autoridades haber sostenido una discusión con su esposa, quien durante el incidente lo golpeó en las mejillas dos o tres veces.
De acuerdo a los reportes de la policía, la mujer huyó del lugar en dirección desconocida a bordo de un Toyota color azul.
