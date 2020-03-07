EL CENTRO — Un joven de 16 años de edad denunció haber recibido la visita de otro adolecente, quien aparentemente lo amenazó.
El incidente fue reportado poco después de las 7 de la tarde de este viernes 6 de marzo en el 1264 de Avenida Valleyview.
El denunciante afirmó que el sospechoso, de 16 años, acudió a su domicilio portando una gorra beisbolera, camiseta de la Preparatoria Central y pantalones de béisbol para amenazarlo.
El denunciante dijo haber tenido problemas con el sospechoso.
El supuesto agresor huyó del sitio a bordo de un Scion, color gris.
La policía contactó al presunto agresor, quien negó las acusaciones.
Además, dijo tener problemas en la escuela con el supuesto afectado.
