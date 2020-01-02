EL CENTRO — Una mujer denunció el martes 31 de diciembre que una persona quien conducía una camioneta Ford, color negro, causó daños en la puerta del lado del conductor de su vehículo mientras estaba estacionado en un lote situado en la cuadra marcada con los números 600 de la avenida Broadway poniente, indican registros policiacos.
La colisión causó daños menores al vehículo de la parte informante.
El conductor de la camioneta aparentemente abandonó el lugar sin detenerse para intercambiar información, lo cual es un delito menor conforme a la ley estatal.
