IMPERIAL — Un letrero electoral perteneciente a una candidata al Concejo de la Ciudad Imperial fue reportado como vandalizado, indican registros radiales del condado.
De acuerdo a la denuncia, el letrero fue dañado entre las 8 de la noche del miércoles y las 8 de la mañana del jueves, según registros del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial.
El letrero estaba en una propiedad ubicada en el área de los caminos Austin y Aten.
La candidata notificó al Alguacil sobre el incidente el miércoles por la mañana y un oficial presentó un informe del crimen.
